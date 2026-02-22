Youth stabbed to death for asking locals to stop making
In Ahmedabad's Behrampura area, 19-year-old Himlesh Parmar was fatally stabbed on Friday night after repeatedly telling local youths to stop hanging around and making noise near his home.
CCTV footage showed two people approaching Parmar on his scooter, chatting briefly, then attacking him with a knife.
He was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.
Case now being handled by Ahmedabad Crime Branch
Police quickly arrested two suspects—a 17-year-old minor believed to be the mastermind, and 19-year-old Gautam (alias Indo Ramubhai Solanki).
Investigators say the attack was planned as revenge, with the suspects even traveling out of town to buy a designer knife for it (though the weapon hasn't been found yet).
The case is now being handled by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch as they continue their investigation.