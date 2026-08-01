Prioritize national interest over personal gains: Ajit Doval to youth
What's the story
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has urged India's youth to prioritize national interest over personal gains. He was speaking after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 in Pune. The award was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the Tilak Smarak Trust. Doval stressed that India is at a crucial juncture in its history and should not miss this "window of opportunity."
Youth appeal
Youth should commit themselves completely: Doval
Doval called on young Indians to dedicate themselves completely to the nation's interest and sacrifice small personal interests.
He said, "Today's youth should commit themselves completely and think that they will work only for the national interest."
The NSA expressed confidence in India's future success, stating that the country would succeed in its mission and create a new chapter in its history.
Leadership praise
Praise for PM Modi, Amit Shah
Doval also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shah for their leadership. He said India is fortunate to have such leaders at this crucial time in history.
The NSA also spoke about Lokmanya Tilak's contributions to India's freedom struggle and social reform, calling him a philosopher and freedom fighter who inspired many with his vision of "Swaraj is my birthright, and I will take it."
Award acceptance
Doval accepted the award with humility
Doval stated that he accepts the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 with humility.
He stressed that while people talk about their rights today, they often forget the sacrifices made by those who fought for them.
The youth "should be willing to sacrifice small personal interests, and even if such considerations arise, they should ignore them," he said.