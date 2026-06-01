'If positive news not reported, youngsters may follow cockroach': VP

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has warned that if positive news is not reported adequately, youngsters may end up following the "cockroach." He was referring to the satirical social-media account Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The Vice President was speaking at the 140th anniversary of Malayalam daily Deepika in Kottayam, Kerala, when he stressed the importance of constructive journalism in guiding society and building public confidence.

Media influence Positive developments should be given more attention Radhakrishnan stressed that positive developments should be given more attention by the media to expose young people to "the right information and role models." He said, "Positive activities should be reported well. Only then will youngsters receive the right information. Otherwise, they will lose interest and end up following the 'cockroach.'" The Vice President also questioned why disproportionate attention is given to issues that may not stand the test of time.

Media scrutiny Responsible media institutions needed: VP He said, "If something is genuinely good, people will continue to recognize its value after a week, 10 days, or even a month." The Vice President stressed that noble ideas and positive messages should reach every corner of society and contribute to nation-building. He said that as India "marches forward with confidence and aspiration under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the role of responsible media institutions becomes even more important.

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