Youths used solar-powered camera to spy on Indian Army movements

Police are in process of recovering deleted data

Two members, Suhail and Mehak, reportedly handled recruitment and paid others amounts reported in the range of ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 (some accounts cite about ₹10,000-₹15,000) for their help, using social media to find locals who didn't fit the usual "suspect" profile.

The investigation kicked off after an arms violation case led police to Ritik's phone, where they found videos and images sent to Pakistani handlers.

Police have seized phones, are in the process of recovering deleted data, and have booked all six under the Official Secrets Act and other relevant provisions since their arrest on March 14.