YouTuber Meenu Raj Prajapat, family injured in Rajasthan home attack
YouTuber Meenu Raj Prajapat and her family were injured when about 20 armed men stormed their house in Rajasthan's Saranwas village at around 6pm.
The attack happened after an ongoing argument about waste from a nearby millet thresher spilling onto their property turned heated.
Prajapat shares videos, family hospitalized
After the attack, Prajapat shared videos online showing the aftermath and called for action against those responsible.
Her family was hospitalized for treatment, and police are now looking into the case.