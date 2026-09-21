YSRCP supporters protest in Vijayawada over alleged fake DSC-2025 certificates
Things got tense in Vijayawada on Monday as YSRCP supporters protested outside the Sports Authority office, upset over alleged fake sports certificates being used to land teaching jobs through the Mega DSC-2025 sports quota.
Even though police had said no to the protest, crowds still showed up and clashes broke out between protesters and some of the teachers hired under this quota.
YSRCP demands CBI probe 372 posts
At the heart of it: 372 teaching posts were filled without exams, just based on sports quota certificates, which are now under scrutiny for being possibly fake.
YSRCP leaders are demanding a CBI investigation, while government officials say they're already checking certificates and will act against any fraud.
Meanwhile, both ruling and opposition parties are pointing fingers at each other for letting things get out of hand.