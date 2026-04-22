Yumnam Khemchand Singh reroutes Wangjing visit after NH 102 blockade

Controlled firing disperses protest, 1 injured

Protesters allegedly armed with stones and catapults moved toward the event venue, leading police to step in.

Things escalated enough that authorities used controlled firing to disperse the crowd, leaving one person injured.

Afterward, security was ramped up around the new Block Development Office.

CM Singh expressed his disappointment over the unrest and called for issues to be sorted out through open conversation, saying he hopes for a peaceful resolution going forward.