Yumnam Khemchand Singh reroutes Wangjing visit after NH 102 blockade
On Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's trip to Wangjing got complicated when protesters blocked National Highway 102 just before his arrival.
The protest caused heavy traffic and security concerns, so CM Singh had to switch things up: he flew part of the way by helicopter and then finished the journey by road with tight security.
Controlled firing disperses protest, 1 injured
Protesters allegedly armed with stones and catapults moved toward the event venue, leading police to step in.
Things escalated enough that authorities used controlled firing to disperse the crowd, leaving one person injured.
Afterward, security was ramped up around the new Block Development Office.
CM Singh expressed his disappointment over the unrest and called for issues to be sorted out through open conversation, saying he hopes for a peaceful resolution going forward.