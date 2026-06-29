Zeeshan Ansari sends Modi blood letter asking cow be Rashtra-Mata
India
Zeeshan Ansari, a Samajwadi Party leader from Varanasi, made headlines by sending Prime Minister Modi a letter written in his own blood.
His message? He wants the cow to be officially recognized as Rashtra Mata (Mother of the Nation), hoping to spotlight just how important cows are in Indian culture.
Ansari seeks mutual respect, criticizes BJP
Ansari, who is from the Muslim community, says his goal is to encourage more mutual respect around the cow's cultural role, pointing out that many families even save their first roti for cows.
He also called out mixed messages from BJP leaders and urged the party to take a clear stand on recognizing the cow's symbolic status.