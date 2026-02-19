Behave unruly? Face 2-year ban; DGCA proposes stricter rules 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed stricter rules to deal with unruly passengers on flights. The new draft rules include a "no/zero tolerance policy" to ensure the safety of aircraft, persons, and property. Under the proposed changes, airlines will have to establish Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dealing with unruly passengers and reporting incidents to the DGCA.

New powers Airlines can impose 30-day flying ban The draft rules also give airlines the power to impose a flying ban of up to 30 days for certain disruptive acts without referring the matter to an independent committee. These acts include smoking on board, consuming alcohol on domestic flights, and misuse of emergency exits or life-saving equipment. Currently, under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), airlines can ban unruly passengers for up to 45 days pending a decision by an independent committee.

Behavior classification Classification of unruly behavior into 4 levels The DGCA has classified unruly behavior into four levels, with bans ranging from three months for minor offenses to two years or more for severe or life-threatening ones. Level 1 includes physical gestures and verbal harassment, while Level 2 involves physically abusive behavior such as pushing and sexual harassment. Level 3 pertains to life-threatening behavior like damage to aircraft systems or physical violence. Level 4 involves attempted or actual breaches of the flight crew compartment.

Advertisement