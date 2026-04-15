Zoji La tunnel digging ends May 30, Kashmir-Ladakh all-weather link
India
The Zoji La Tunnel is almost through its toughest phase: engineers are set to finish the main digging by May 30, with just 300 meters left out of over 13km.
This tunnel will finally give Kashmir and Ladakh a reliable, all-weather link, something locals and travelers have waited for.
Tunnel will cut Sonamarg Minamarg travel
Once the breakthrough happens, construction will speed up: think concrete lining, drainage, and safety work.
As Harpal Singh from MEIL puts it, this means teams can keep building even in snowy winters.
When done, the tunnel will cut travel time between Sonamarg and Minamarg and let you drive faster (up to 70km/h instead of crawling at 30km/h).
For people living there and anyone dreaming of a Ladakh road trip, it's a real game-changer.