Zoji La tunnel digging ends May 30, Kashmir-Ladakh all-weather link

Tunnel will cut Sonamarg Minamarg travel

Once the breakthrough happens, construction will speed up: think concrete lining, drainage, and safety work.

As Harpal Singh from MEIL puts it, this means teams can keep building even in snowy winters.

When done, the tunnel will cut travel time between Sonamarg and Minamarg and let you drive faster (up to 70km/h instead of crawling at 30km/h).

For people living there and anyone dreaming of a Ladakh road trip, it's a real game-changer.