Zoological survey team records 1st India sighting of Colletes bhutanicus

A team from the Zoological Survey of India just found a rare bee species, Colletes bhutanicus, in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, marking its first-ever sighting in India.

Until now, this solitary bee was only known from Bhutan and China.

The discovery adds to the understanding of Himalayan pollinators and highlights the rich, but still poorly documented, bee diversity of the eastern Himalayas.