A beginner's guide to walking meditation

Walking meditations provide a simple means of improving mental clarity, particularly for novices. By marrying movement with mindfulness, people could benefit from better focus and lesser stress in just 10 minutes. It is a practice open for all and doesn't require any special gear or place. It promotes awareness of the current moment, while enhancing physical activity, making it perfect for beginners.

Drive 1 Focus on breathing While doing a walking meditation, anchoring your mind by focusing on your breath can work wonders. Notice each inhale and exhale as you walk at a steady pace. This practice calms the mind and takes attention away from distractions. By focusing on breathing, beginners can find it easier to stay mindful all session long.

Drive 2 Engage your senses Engaging your senses while walking meditation makes you more aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to the sounds around you, feel the ground under your feet, and notice any scents in the air. This sensory engagement keeps you grounded in the present moment and improves mental clarity by quietening the internal monologue.

Drive 3 Maintain a steady pace The most important thing to note while walking meditations is that you must maintain a steady pace. A constant rhythm makes it easier to concentrate, and stops wayward thoughts from overpowering you. As a beginner, you should try to keep a pace that's natural but also intentional. This way, mindful awareness is attached to every step you take.