Your long hair deserves these glamorous looks
What's the story
Long hair has always been associated with elegance and luxury. With the right hairstyle, you can take your long locks to the next level, making them look even more sophisticated and stylish. Be it for a special occasion or just to feel glamorous, these hairstyles are timeless and versatile. They can be worn in different settings, giving you a luxurious look without much effort.
#1
The classic chignon
The classic chignon is a go-to hairstyle for those who want to look effortlessly elegant.
This low bun is created at the nape of the neck, twisting the hair into a neat coil.
It works with all hair types and lengths, making it a versatile option for anyone looking to add a touch of sophistication to their look.
Pairing this style with some hair accessories can make it even more luxurious.
#2
The Hollywood waves
Hollywood waves are synonymous with old-school glamour and red carpet looks.
This hairstyle features soft, voluminous curls that fall gracefully over the shoulders.
You can achieve these waves with a curling iron or hot rollers, giving you a polished, yet relaxed look.
Hollywood waves are perfect for those who want to make heads turn with their long, luxurious hair.
#3
The braided crown
The braided crown gives you an ethereal, sophisticated look, perfect for any occasion.
This hairstyle involves braiding sections of hair around the head, like a crown, leaving the rest of the hair free or tying it in a low bun.
The braided crown works best with medium to long hair and gives you an intricate, yet refined, look.
#4
The sleek ponytail
A sleek ponytail is the ultimate in modern elegance. It highlights your facial features while keeping your hair neatly tied back.
To achieve this look, straighten your hair with a flat iron, and use a smoothing serum to tame any flyaways.
A high or mid-level ponytail can be accessorized with decorative pins or ribbons for added flair, without compromising on simplicity or sophistication.