Get stronger, toned arms with these dance exercises 

If you want to improve your physical fitness through dynamic movements and rhythmic patterns, African dance is your best bet. By adding the elements of these traditional dances into your workouts, you can develop your arms' strength while getting a taste of the culture. These exercises involve body weight and movement to develop endurance and tone your arms. Here are five African dance-inspired exercises to get stronger arms.

Drive 1 The kuku arm swing The kuku dance hails from Guinea and is characterized by vigorous arm swings that work the shoulders and biceps. For this exercise, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees slightly, and swing your arms forward in a circular motion. This exercise builds endurance in your upper arms, while also making you more coordinated.

Drive 2 The gwara gwara wave The South African gwara gwara dance has smooth waves of arms, resembling ocean currents. Start by standing with feet hip-width apart, extend one arm outwards while keeping it relaxed. Move your wrist up and down to create a wave-like motion through your whole arm. This exercise targets the triceps and forearms, improving flexibility as well as strength.

Drive 3 The azonto punches Originating from Ghana, the azonto dance packs sharp punching movements that are perfect for toning the arms. Stand with feet apart, fists clenched at chest level. Punch one arm forward while twisting your torso slightly for added power. Alternate punches between both arms to improve muscle endurance and agility.

Drive 4 The mapouka shoulder roll Mapouka is an Ivorian dance, famous for shoulder rolls that workout both your upper back and arms. To master this, stand upright with feet together and roll your shoulders in a circular motion, forward before reversing direction backward. This exercise not just strengthens but also increases mobility in the shoulder joints.