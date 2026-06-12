Do these exercises

Improve your footwork with these exercises

By Simran Jeet 12:50 pm Jun 12, 202612:50 pm

What's the story

African cultures have a rich history of using traditional exercises to boost agility and footwork. These exercises, often inspired by daily activities and dance forms, provide an effective way to improve your coordination and speed. By adding these practices to your routine, you can improve your agility the natural way. Here are five African exercises that can help you improve your footwork.