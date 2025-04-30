5 ginger dishes to spice up your menu
What's the story
African cuisine is flavorful and spicy, and ginger plays a key role in bringing zest and warmth to some of the most delectable dishes.
The aromatic root is used all across the continent in different ways, from enhancing traditional recipes to modern ones.
From savory stews to refreshing drinks, ginger's versatility makes it a staple in African kitchens.
Here are five African ginger dishes that can add an exciting twist to your culinary repertoire.
#1
West African ginger jollof rice
Popular across West Africa, jollof rice is a favorite for its gorgeous color and delectable taste.
The addition of ginger takes this traditional meal to another level with a hint of heat and flavor complexity.
Traditionally made with tomatoes, onions, and spices like thyme and bay leaves, the addition of fresh/ground ginger provides the dish an aromatic lift to its umami flavors.
#2
East African ginger tea
Ginger tea is a favorite drink in East Africa, and for good reason.
Prepared by boiling fresh ginger slices with water, adding lemon or honey for sweetness, this tea provides a comforting warmth that's perfect at any time of the day.
Its invigorating aroma makes it not only tasty but also good for digestion.
#3
North African ginger tagine
Tagine is a slow-cooked stew named after the earthenware pot it's traditionally prepared in.
In North Africa, tagines often feature vegetables simmered with spices such as cumin and coriander.
Adding ginger to the mix enhances the dish's complexity by introducing a spicy undertone that pairs well with other ingredients such as apricots or almonds.
#4
South African ginger biscuits
Ginger biscuits are a delightful treat found throughout South Africa.
These crunchy cookies are made using flour, sugar, butter, baking soda, and plenty of ground ginger for spice.
They offer a sweet yet slightly spicy flavor that's perfect alongside tea or coffee as an afternoon snack.
#5
Central African ginger sauce
In Central Africa, sauces are essential to add moisture and taste to meals such as rice or plantains.
A mix of tomatoes, garlic, and fresh ginger root makes for a simple, yet rich, sauce.
This combination provides both a spicy kick and aromatic notes, making it a versatile addition to different meals.
It enhances flavors without overpowering them, perfect for family get-togethers around the dining table.