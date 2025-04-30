What's the story

African cuisine is flavorful and spicy, and ginger plays a key role in bringing zest and warmth to some of the most delectable dishes.

The aromatic root is used all across the continent in different ways, from enhancing traditional recipes to modern ones.

From savory stews to refreshing drinks, ginger's versatility makes it a staple in African kitchens.

Here are five African ginger dishes that can add an exciting twist to your culinary repertoire.