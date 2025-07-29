Rice, reimagined: 5 must-try dishes

African cuisine has a lot to offer when it comes to flavors and ingredients, and rice dishes remain a staple throughout the continent. These dishes not only highlight cultural heritage but also present innovative spins on age-old recipes. Spicy, savory, you name it, African rice dishes have it all and they are only getting better. Here are five African rice dishes reinventing traditional recipes and winning over taste buds globally.

Jollof rice Jollof rice: A West African staple Jollof rice is an iconic dish in West Africa, especially in Nigeria and Ghana. It is prepared by cooking rice with tomatoes, onions, and a host of spices. Each nation has its own preparation, sparking friendly arguments over which country cooks it best. Its bright color and rich taste make it a staple at parties and celebrations.

Pilau Pilau: East Africa's fragrant delight Pilau is another fragrant rice dish that is widely popular in East Africa, especially in Kenya and Tanzania. It uses basmati rice and aromatic spices such as cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and cumin. Pilau is often cooked together with vegetables/legumes for added texture, and is generally served on special occasions or as a part of the festive meal.

Waakye Waakye: Ghana's breakfast favorite Waakye is a quintessential Ghanaian breakfast item made by mixing rice with black-eyed peas or beans. Cooked together until soft, this wholesome meal is commonly accompanied with fried plantains or vegetables on the side. Waakye provides a perfect combination of protein and carbs to kick-start the day.

Thieboudienne Thieboudienne: Senegal's national dish Thieboudienne is Senegal's national dish. It uses broken jasmine or long-grain white rice. The rice is cooked with vegetables- carrots or cabbage. They are generously seasoned with herbs like parsley and tomato paste. This builds deep flavors in every bite. Locals relish it daily at homes across the country.