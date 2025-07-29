Lentil-based recipes you must try

A versatile and nutritious staple in plant-based diets, lentils are a rich source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Not only are they easy to cook, but they can also be added to a range of dishes that suit your taste preferences. Here are five hearty lentil dishes that offer you plant-based nourishment without skimping on flavor or satisfaction.

Comforting bowl Classic lentil soup Classic lentil soup has lentils and vegetables like carrots, celery, and onions. Simmered in vegetable broth with herbs like thyme and bay leaves, this soup serves warmth and nutrition in every spoonful. It's the perfect pick for anyone looking for a simple yet satisfying meal that you can make in large batches for convenience.

Flavorful spice Spiced lentil curry Spiced lentil curry combines the earthy flavor of lentils with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala. It is cooked with tomatoes and coconut milk or yogurt alternatives for creaminess. This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads, making for a flavorful option for those who enjoy bold tastes in their meals.

Refreshing mix Lentil salad with fresh vegetables A refreshing lentil salad mixes together cooked lentils with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions. Tossed in olive oil dressing with lemon juice or vinegar for tanginess, it makes an ideal light lunch or side dish option packed full of vitamins from both legumes and veggies alike.

Hearty blend Lentil stew with root vegetables Lentil stew with root vegetables such as potatoes and carrots makes for hearty comfort food, ideal for colder months when you crave warmth the most. Slow-cooked until it gets tender with garlic cloves, along with rosemary sprigs, gives it depth of flavor with every bite, loved by young and old alike.