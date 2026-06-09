Teff is a tiny grain native to Ethiopia and Eritrea

5 African superfoods worth adding to your diet

By Simran Jeet 12:23 pm Jun 09, 202612:23 pm

What's the story

African superfoods have been making headlines for their incredible health benefits, especially when it comes to boosting immunity. These nutrient-rich foods are making waves around the world for their ability to strengthen the immune system, thanks to their high antioxidant content and essential nutrients. Adding these superfoods to your diet can be an easy way to boost your overall health and immunity without having to rely on supplements.