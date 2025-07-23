5 must-try peanut-based dishes 

African cuisine is full of flavors and traditions, and peanuts are an important part of many dishes. These dishes exemplify the versatility of peanuts, providing a delightful mixture of textures and flavors. Ranging from savory stews to creamy sauces, peanut-based recipes dominate the kitchens of several African cultures. Here are five amazing peanut-based dishes that highlight the culinary diversity across the continent.

Stew magic Groundnut stew delight Groundnut stew is a West African favorite. It incorporates peanuts with vegetables such as tomatoes and onions to make a thick, delicious sauce. Served with rice or fufu, this stew is rich in flavor and filling. The addition of spices such as ginger and garlic give it a unique taste, making it a go-to dish for many.

Soup wonders Peanut soup sensation Peanut soup is another favorite across Africa, especially in Ghana and Nigeria. This creamy soup mixes ground peanuts with sweet potatoes or yams to give it some depth. The outcome is a smooth, nutty soup that can be relished by itself or with some bread/rice. The simplicity makes it an easily available yet fulfilling option to any meal.

Maafe magic Maafe marvels Maafe is a classic West African dish that highlights peanuts as its hero ingredient. Hailing from Mali, this peanut sauce generally has vegetables such as carrots and potatoes and protein options like tofu or beans for vegetarians. Served with rice or couscous, maafe gives you an aromatic experience with its blend of spices like cumin and coriander.

Sweet delights Nkate cake treats The nkate cake comes from Ghana. It's both a snack food and a dessert item. Mixed with roasted groundnuts into sugar syrup before being shaped into small cakes, these treats are a crunchy sweet surprise perfect along with tea time meetings of friends and family members.