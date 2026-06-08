Fiber content in nigella seeds promotes healthy digestion

5 health benefits of nigella seeds

By Simran Jeet 02:29 pm Jun 08, 202602:29 pm

What's the story

Popularly known as black cumin or kalonji, nigella seeds are tiny black seeds packed with nutrients. They have been used for centuries in traditional medicine and cooking. The seeds are known for their distinctive flavor and a range of health benefits. Here are five amazing health benefits of nigella seeds that make them a must-have in your diet.