5 health benefits of nigella seeds
What's the story
Popularly known as black cumin or kalonji, nigella seeds are tiny black seeds packed with nutrients. They have been used for centuries in traditional medicine and cooking. The seeds are known for their distinctive flavor and a range of health benefits. Here are five amazing health benefits of nigella seeds that make them a must-have in your diet.
#1
Boosts immune system
Nigella seeds are loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for boosting the immune system. These antioxidants help fight oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals in the body. By adding nigella seeds to your diet, you can improve your body's natural defenses against common illnesses and infections.
#2
Supports digestive health
The fiber content in nigella seeds promotes healthy digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Further, these seeds also have compounds that may help reduce bloating and gas. Including nigella seeds in your meals can help you maintain a healthy digestive system.
#3
Promotes healthy skin
The essential fatty acids in nigella seeds are great for skin health. They help keep skin hydrated and reduce inflammation, which can help treat conditions like eczema and acne. Applying nigella seed oil directly on the skin or consuming them regularly may improve skin texture and appearance.
#4
Aids weight management
Nigella seeds have been linked to weight management because of their ability to improve metabolism and reduce appetite. The thymoquinone present in these seeds may help burn fat by increasing metabolic rate. Adding them to a balanced diet could help you achieve your weight goals without extreme measures.
#5
Enhances heart health
Nigella seeds are good for heart health, thanks to their ability to reduce cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation. The omega-3 fatty acids in these seeds help reduce inflammation, which is a major contributor to heart disease. Eating nigella seeds regularly could help you keep your cardiovascular system healthy.