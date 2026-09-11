Want stronger knees? Try sidestepping
What's the story
Often overlooked, sidestepping is a simple lateral movement that can do wonders for your knee health. This basic exercise mimics the natural side-to-side motion our knees are designed for, strengthening the muscles around the joint. By including sidestepping in your routine, you can improve your knee stability, flexibility, and overall function. Here are five surprising benefits of this easy, yet effective, movement.
#1
Strengthens knee muscles
Sidestepping works the muscles around the knee, including quadriceps and hamstrings.
By working these muscles, you can improve their strength and endurance, which is essential for keeping the knee joint stable.
Stronger muscles mean better support for the knee, reducing the risk of injuries and strain.
#2
Improves joint flexibility
Regular sidestepping exercises can improve the flexibility of your knees by promoting a full range of motion.
This movement helps lubricate the joints with synovial fluid, which reduces stiffness and improves mobility.
Improved flexibility can help you perform daily activities with greater ease and comfort.
#3
Enhances balance and coordination
Sidestepping also requires coordination and balance, which are important for overall mobility.
Practicing this movement can improve proprioception. It helps your body sense its position in space.
Better balance reduces the risk of falls, injuries, and accidents, especially as you age.
#4
Reduces knee pain
For those suffering from mild knee pain or discomfort, sidestepping can be a gentle way to relieve pressure on the joints while still keeping them active.
The low-impact nature of this exercise means it will not exacerbate existing problems but instead promote healing through increased blood flow.
#5
Supports weight management
Incorporating sidestepping into your routine can help you manage your weight by burning calories effectively without requiring high-intensity workouts or special equipment.
Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for reducing stress on your knees over time, which can prevent long-term damage or degeneration of the joints.