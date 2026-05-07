How to use argan oil in your beauty routine

Argan oil, popularly known as liquid gold, is a versatile beauty elixir that can do wonders for your skin and hair. Extracted from the nuts of the argan tree native to Morocco, this oil is packed with essential fatty acids and vitamin E. It is widely used in various beauty routines, owing to its moisturizing and nourishing properties. Here are five argan oil beauty hacks that can elevate your skincare and haircare game.

Tip 1 Hydrate your skin naturally Argan oil makes for an excellent natural moisturizer. Just a few drops of this oil can keep your skin hydrated all day long. Apply it directly onto your face after cleansing to seal in moisture. Its lightweight texture ensures it gets absorbed quickly, without leaving any greasy residue behind. Regular use can help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Tip 2 Enhance your hair's shine For those looking to add some shine to their dull hair, argan oil is the perfect solution. Just apply a small amount on damp or dry hair, focusing on the ends, to tame frizz and add a glossy finish. The oil's rich composition also helps protect hair from heat damage caused by styling tools, making it an ideal pre-styling treatment.

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Tip 3 Soothe dry lips effectively Argan oil makes for an excellent lip treatment, especially in dry weather when lips are prone to chapping. Just apply a drop or two on your lips for instant hydration and softness. Its nourishing properties ensure that lips stay smooth without any sticky feeling, unlike some lip balms.

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Tip 4 Strengthen brittle nails If you have brittle nails that break easily, argan oil can help strengthen them over time. Massage a few drops into your nails and cuticles daily to improve their resilience and promote healthy growth. The vitamins present in the oil nourish both nails and the skin around them, preventing hangnails.