These rice varieties can change the way you cook 

Aromatic rice varieties can make vegetarian dishes even more delicious. These types of rice are known for their unique fragrances and flavors, which can transform a simple meal into a feast. Using these aromatic rices, you can bring out the best in your vegetarian recipes, making them more appealing and enjoyable. Here are five aromatic rice varieties that can make your vegetarian cooking even better.

#1 Basmati rice: The king of aroma Basmati rice is famous for its long grains and fragrant aroma. It is mostly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines. Its nutty flavor goes well with vegetables and lentils. Basmati rice is also ideal for biryanis and pilafs, where its aroma can be fully appreciated. Soaking it before cooking helps retain its long grains.

#2 Jasmine rice: A touch of sweetness Jasmine rice is a Thai variety with a subtle floral aroma and slightly sticky texture when cooked. It goes well with stir-fried vegetables or curries, adding a touch of sweetness to the dish. Jasmine rice is best cooked with a little less water than usual to maintain its delicate texture.

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#3 Arborio rice: Creamy risotto base Arborio rice is an Italian short-grain variety that is used for making creamy risottos. Its high starch content makes it perfect for absorbing flavors while remaining al dente in texture. Arborio rice's creamy consistency makes it ideal for vegetarian dishes that require a rich base without the use of dairy products.

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#4 Calrose rice: Versatile and mild Calrose rice is a medium-grain variety that is mildly flavored and versatile in use. It is commonly used in sushi or as a side dish with various cuisines due to its ability to absorb flavors well without overpowering them. Calrose rice works well in salads or casseroles, where you need a neutral yet flavorful component.