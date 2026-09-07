Bet you haven't tried ash gourd this way
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Ash gourd, or winter melon, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. This monsoon, try these five unique recipes that highlight the subtle flavor of ash gourd. From savory to sweet, these recipes give you a taste of traditional and modern culinary techniques. Whether you are looking for a comforting soup or a refreshing dessert, ash gourd has something for everyone.
Dish 1
Ash gourd soup with spices
Ash gourd soup is a comforting dish perfect for the rainy season. Cooked with spices like cumin and coriander, this soup has a warm and soothing effect.
The ash gourd is boiled until soft and then blended to a smooth consistency.
A dash of lemon juice adds a tangy twist, making it an ideal starter or light meal.
Dish 2
Sweet ash gourd halwa
Ash gourd halwa is a delicious dessert that combines the natural sweetness of ash gourd with sugar and cardamom.
Grated ash gourd is cooked slowly with ghee until it thickens to a halwa-like consistency.
Garnished with nuts, like almonds or cashews, this sweet treat is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth during monsoon.
Dish 3
Spicy ash gourd curry
Spicy ash gourd curry is an excellent way to enjoy this vegetable in an Indian-style dish.
The curry is prepared by cooking chunks of ash gourd with tomatoes, onions, and spices like turmeric and red chili powder.
Served hot with rice or flatbreads, it makes for a hearty meal that warms you up on rainy days.
Dish 4
Refreshing ash gourd juice
For those looking for something refreshing, ash gourd juice is an excellent option.
This hydrating drink is prepared by blending fresh ash gourd with mint leaves and a hint of lemon juice.
It is a cooling drink that can be enjoyed anytime during the humid monsoon months, providing a natural way to stay refreshed.
Dish 5
Ash gourd raita for cooling effect
Ash gourd raita is a cooling side dish that complements spicy meals beautifully.
Grated ash gourd mixed with yogurt, and seasoned with roasted cumin powder, makes this raita both delicious and nutritious.
It not only balances flavors but also aids digestion, making it an ideal accompaniment to your monsoon meals.