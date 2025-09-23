Marathi breakfasts: 5 authentic dishes to try

Maharashtra 's diverse culture is reflected in its breakfast options, which are not just delicious but also nutritious. While poha and misal pav are popular, there are many other authentic dishes that deserve attention. These breakfasts are a part of daily life in many Maharashtrian households and provide a glimpse into the state's culinary traditions. Here are five such breakfasts that showcase Maharashtra's rich food heritage.

Dish 1 Sabudana khichdi: A savory delight Sabudana khichdi is a popular breakfast choice, especially during fasting days. Prepared with soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices, it is light yet filling. The dish is usually tempered with mustard seeds and garnished with fresh coriander leaves. It provides a good mix of carbohydrates and protein, making it an ideal start to the day.

Dish 2 Upma: A South Indian influence Though upma has south Indian roots, it has become a staple in Maharashtrian breakfasts. Prepared from semolina or rava, this savory porridge is cooked with vegetables like carrots and peas. Flavored with curry leaves and green chilies, upma is both wholesome and satisfying. Its quick preparation time makes it a favorite among busy mornings.

Dish 3 Poha: Flattened rice goodness While poha is widely loved outside Maharashtra, it has its own authentic Maharashtrian version. Made from flattened rice flakes, this dish is cooked with turmeric for color and peanuts for crunchiness. Topped with freshly grated coconut and sev (crispy chickpea noodles), this poha variant offers unique flavors that highlight regional tastes.

Dish 4 Sabudana vada: Crispy fritters Sabudana vada is another beloved breakfast option from Maharashtra that pairs well with tea or coffee. These crispy fritters are made from mashed sabudana mixed with mashed potatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves before being deep-fried to golden perfection. They are often served with sweet chutney or yogurt on the side.