How to cook with banana peels
What's the story
Banana peels are thrown away without a second thought, but they could be a valuable ingredient in sustainable cooking.
Using them not only minimizes food waste but also adds unique flavors and textures to your dishes.
These recipes offer creative ways to use banana peels in your meals and promote eco-friendly practices in the kitchen.
Here are five simple recipes using this often-overlooked part of the fruit.
Stir-fry
Banana peel stir-fry
Banana peel stir-fry is an effortless dish that involves sauteing banana peels (sliced) with vegetables such as bell peppers and carrots.
Boil the peels for 10 minutes or so to soften them, and saute with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce.
This dish is nutritious and delicious, making it a great addition to any meal. The natural sweetness of the banana peel balances the savory elements just right.
Smoothie
Banana peel smoothie
A banana peel smoothie is the perfect way to kickstart your day with a nutrient punch.
Blend boiled banana peels with ripe bananas, spinach, and almond milk for a creamy drink.
Loaded with vitamins and minerals, it's a powerhouse. The fiber in the peel facilitates digestion.
It also makes your smoothie thicker without changing its taste too much.
Curry
Banana peel curry
Banana peel curry gives a delicious twist to regular curries by adding softened banana peels to the mix.
Cook it with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric and cumin for an aromatic dish bursting with flavors from sweet to hot notes.
Serve this curry over rice or with flatbread for an amazing meal experience.
Chips
Banana peel chips
Transforming banana peels into crispy chips is both simple and rewarding, as they make healthy snacks or side dishes any time of the day.
Simply slice thin strips from cleaned bananas, season lightly with olive oil and salt, and bake until golden brown - about 20 minutes later.
These crunchy treats give you satisfaction without the guilt that comes with processed alternatives available commercially today.
Bread
Banana peel bread
Banana peel bread is an interesting way of using up leftover skins while baking delicious loaves at home.
Puree boiled skins along with mashed ripe bananas before mixing in flour, sugar, baking soda, and other ingredients required.
This creates dough ready to bake in the oven, yielding moist, flavorful results every time.
It is relished for breakfast or dessert alike.