5 beauty hacks using figs (trust us, they're amazing!)

Figs, a staple in many African kitchens, are not just for eating. The fruit is packed with nutrients that can be used for beauty and skincare. From moisturizing to exfoliating, figs can be a natural solution for many beauty needs. Here are five African beauty hacks using figs that can make your skin and hair glow.

Tip 1 Natural fig face mask A fig face mask can work wonders for your skin. Just mash a ripe fig and apply it on your face. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. The natural enzymes in figs exfoliate dead skin cells, making your complexion brighter and smoother.

Tip 2 Fig hair conditioner Figs can also be used as a natural conditioner to nourish and strengthen hair. Blend a few dried figs with coconut oil until smooth, then apply the mixture to your hair from roots to tips. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing out with shampoo. This treatment helps in reducing frizz and adding shine.

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Tip 3 Fig body scrub Create an invigorating body scrub by mixing crushed dried figs with sugar or sea salt. This scrub can be used in the shower to gently exfoliate the skin, removing impurities and dead cells. The natural sugars in the figs help to soften the skin, while promoting circulation.

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Tip 4 Fig eye treatment Figs can also be used to reduce puffiness around the eyes. Simply slice fresh figs and place them over closed eyes for about 10 minutes. The cooling effect of the fruit helps soothe tired eyes, while its antioxidants may help reduce swelling.