Try these beauty hacks using oats 

African oats are not just a breakfast staple but also a beauty secret. Loaded with nutrients, these oats can do wonders for your skin and hair. From moisturizing to exfoliating, African oats have a lot to offer. Here are five beauty hacks using these versatile grains, which can be easily added to your daily routine. They are natural, effective, and easy to use.

Tip 1 Oatmeal face mask for glowing skin An oatmeal face mask can do wonders for your skin by gently exfoliating and removing impurities. Simply grind the oats into a fine powder and mix with water to form a paste. Apply this paste on your face and let it sit for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This mask can help you achieve a glowing complexion by removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores.

Tip 2 Oat bath for soothing irritated skin An oat bath is perfect for calming irritated or sensitive skin. Just add one cup of ground oats to your bathwater and soak in it for about 20 minutes. The soothing properties of oats can reduce redness and itching, making it ideal for those suffering from eczema or psoriasis.

Tip 3 Oat scrub for smooth lips An oat scrub can help you exfoliate and smoothen your lips naturally. Just mix equal parts of ground oats and honey to make a thick paste. Apply this mixture on your lips in gentle circular motions, then rinse off with warm water. This scrub removes dead skin cells and keeps your lips moisturized, making them soft and supple.

Tip 4 Oat hair mask for shiny locks An oat hair mask can nourish your hair and make it shiny. Blend two tablespoons of ground oats with one tablespoon of honey and water, to make a smooth paste. Apply it on damp hair, concentrating on the scalp, and leave it on for thirty minutes before rinsing off thoroughly with lukewarm water.