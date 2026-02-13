5 bedtime stretches to improve sleep quality

Incorporating bedtime stretches into your routine can significantly improve sleep quality. These simple exercises help relax muscles, reduce tension, and prepare the body for rest. By focusing on gentle movements, you can create a calming environment that promotes better sleep. Here are five effective stretches to consider adding to your nightly ritual.

Neck relief Neck stretch for relaxation A neck stretch can help relieve tension built up during the day. Sit or stand comfortably with your back straight. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch along the opposite side of your neck. Hold for 15 seconds and switch sides. This exercise helps in reducing stiffness and promoting relaxation before sleep.

Shoulder release Shoulder stretch to ease tension To perform a shoulder stretch, stand or sit with your arms at your sides. Raise both shoulders towards your ears, then roll them back and down in a circular motion. Repeat this movement five times, then reverse the direction for another five repetitions. This stretch helps ease shoulder tension, which can contribute to a restful night's sleep.

Spine flexibility Cat-cow pose for spinal flexibility The cat-cow pose is great for spinal flexibility and relaxation of the back muscles. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round it (cat pose). Repeat the sequence five times to improve flexibility and reduce back tension before bedtime.

Leg relief Hamstring stretch for leg relaxation A hamstring stretch can help relax your legs after a long day on your feet. Sit on the floor with one leg extended straight out while bending the other leg inward so that its sole rests against the inner thigh of the extended leg. Reach towards the toes of the extended leg without forcing yourself too much; hold for 15 seconds before switching sides.