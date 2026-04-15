Cloves in breakfast: 5 ideas you'll actually enjoy

Cloves, a common spice in most kitchens, are known for their immunity-boosting properties. They are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties that can help strengthen the immune system. Adding cloves to your breakfast can be an effortless way to start the day on a healthy note. Here are five breakfast ideas that include cloves, and can help improve your immunity.

Oatmeal Clove-infused oatmeal delight Start your day with a bowl of clove-infused oatmeal. Just add a pinch of ground cloves to your regular oatmeal while cooking it. This not only enhances the flavor but also gives you the benefits of cloves' antioxidant properties. Top it with fresh fruits, like bananas or berries, for added nutrients and natural sweetness.

Smoothie Spiced banana smoothie A spiced banana smoothie is an easy and delicious way to include cloves in your morning routine. Blend one ripe banana with some milk or plant-based alternative, a pinch of ground cloves, and a dash of cinnamon for added warmth. This smoothie is rich in potassium and other essential vitamins, making it an immunity-boosting powerhouse.

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Chia pudding Clove-flavored chia pudding Chia pudding makes for an excellent breakfast option that can be easily customized with spices like clove. Soak chia seeds overnight in almond milk or any other preferred liquid, and add vanilla extract, and a pinch of ground clove before refrigerating it overnight. The next morning, enjoy this nutritious pudding topped with nuts or seeds for extra crunch.

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Herbal tea Herbal tea with clove twist Start your day with a cup of herbal tea infused with cloves. Steep some ginger slices in hot water, add a few whole cloves, and let it brew for a few minutes. This aromatic drink not only warms you up but also provides antioxidants from both ginger and cloves, supporting your immune system naturally.