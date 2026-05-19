5 easy breakfast recipes using sprouted beans

Sprouted moong beans make an excellent addition to breakfast, especially for those looking to improve their digestion. The process of sprouting increases the nutrient content of the beans, making them easier to digest and absorb. Here are five breakfast ideas that include sprouted moong beans, giving you a healthy start to the day. Each dish is simple to prepare, and loaded with nutrients.

Dish 1 Sprouted moong salad A refreshing sprouted moong salad is perfect for a light breakfast option. Just mix sprouted moong beans with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions. Add some lemon juice and a pinch of salt for flavor. This salad is rich in fiber and vitamins, which promote digestion and keep you hydrated through the day.

Dish 2 Moong bean porridge Moong bean porridge is a warm and comforting breakfast option. Cook sprouted moong beans with water until soft. Mash them slightly to get a porridge-like consistency. Add spices like cumin or coriander for flavor. This dish is easy on the stomach and provides a good amount of protein.

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Dish 3 Sprouted moong dosa For an Indian twist, try making dosas from sprouted moong beans. Blend the sprouted beans into a smooth batter with some rice or oats for texture. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These dosas are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them a delicious breakfast option.

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Dish 4 Moong bean smoothie A moong bean smoothie is an innovative way to consume these nutrient-rich beans in the morning. Blend sprouted moong beans with banana, spinach, and almond milk for a creamy smoothie loaded with vitamins and minerals. The natural sweetness of banana balances out the earthy flavor of moong beans.