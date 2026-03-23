5 breathing exercises to practice daily

Breathing exercises can be a simple yet effective way to enhance well-being. They help in reducing stress, improving focus, and promoting relaxation. By incorporating these exercises into your daily routine, you can experience a noticeable difference in your mental and physical health. Here are five breathing exercises that are easy to practice and can be done anywhere, anytime.

Tip 1 Deep belly breathing Deep belly breathing is all about inhaling deeply through the nose, letting the diaphragm expand fully. This technique increases oxygen intake and promotes relaxation by activating the body's natural relaxation response. To practice, sit or lie comfortably with one hand on your chest and another on your belly. Inhale deeply through your nose for a count of four, hold for a count of four, then exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of six.

Tip 2 Box breathing technique Box breathing is a structured technique that involves four equal parts: inhale, hold, exhale, and hold again. This method helps in improving concentration and reducing anxiety levels. Start by inhaling slowly through your nose for four seconds, holding the breath for four seconds, exhaling slowly through your mouth for four seconds, and holding again for four seconds before repeating the cycle.

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Tip 3 Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing balances both sides of the brain and calms the mind. Start by sitting comfortably with an upright posture. Use your right thumb to close off your right nostril while inhaling deeply through the left nostril. Close off both nostrils briefly before releasing only the right one to exhale slowly through it. Repeat this process by alternating sides several times.

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Tip 4 4-7-8 breathing method The four-seven-eight method is designed to promote relaxation by controlling breath patterns. Inhale quietly through your nose for four seconds; hold your breath for seven seconds; exhale completely through pursed lips over eight seconds. This technique can be especially helpful before bedtime, as it prepares you for sleep.