5 affordable hats that are perfect for sunny travels
What's the story
African hats are not just stylish, but also practical for sunny travel. These hats, which are handcrafted by artisans across the continent, are made from natural materials such as straw and palm leaves. They provide excellent sun protection and add a touch of cultural flair to your travel wardrobe. Here are five budget-friendly African hats that you can consider for your next sunny adventure.
Tip 1
Wide-brimmed straw hats
Wide-brimmed straw hats are a staple in many African countries. They provide great coverage from the sun and are lightweight, making them perfect for hot weather.
Usually, these hats are made from locally sourced straw, which makes them eco-friendly and budget-friendly.
You can find them in various sizes and styles, so you can pick one that suits your taste and needs.
Tip 2
Woven palm leaf hats
Woven from palm leaves, these hats are a testament to the craftsmanship of African artisans.
They are durable, and provide excellent ventilation, keeping your head cool under the sun.
The intricate patterns on these hats also reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region.
You can often find them at local markets at an affordable price.
Tip 3
Traditional Zulu hats
Traditional Zulu hats are famous for their unique conical shape and intricate beadwork.
Made from grass or reeds, these hats are not just functional but also a symbol of cultural identity.
While they offer good sun protection, they also make for a great conversation starter when traveling.
Though slightly pricier than other options, they can still be found within budget-friendly ranges.
Tip 4
Colorful kufi caps
Kufi caps are short, rounded hats worn by men in several parts of Africa.
They are usually made from cotton or wool blends and come in a variety of colors and designs.
While not as protective as wide-brimmed options, they provide some shade to your head while adding a splash of color to your outfit.
Tip 5
Handcrafted raffia hats
Raffia hats are made from raffia palm fibers, which are flexible yet strong.
These handcrafted pieces often feature vibrant colors, patterns unique to specific regions, or tribes in Africa.
They provide decent sun protection while being lightweight enough for all-day wear during outdoor activities such as hiking or beach visits.