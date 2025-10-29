5 budget-friendly exercises you can do at home

Staying fit doesn't have to be an expensive affair. With a few simple exercises, you can tone your body without spending a dime or stepping out of your house. These exercises require no equipment and can be done in the comfort of your living room. They not only help you save money but also ensure you stay active and healthy. Here are five budget-friendly exercises to tone your body at home.

Leg power Bodyweight squats for leg strength Bodyweight squats are an amazing exercise to strengthen the muscles of the lower body, including quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your chest up and knees behind toes. Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions to build strength and endurance over time.

Core challenge Plank holds for core stability Plank holds are perfect for building core stability and strength. Start in a push-up position with elbows directly under shoulders and body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for 20 seconds to start with, gradually increasing the duration as you get stronger. This exercise also engages multiple muscle groups, including shoulders and back.

Upper body boost Push-ups for upper body toning Push-ups are a classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Start in a plank position with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground before pushing back up to the starting position. If regular push-ups are too challenging at first, modify them by performing them on your knees.

Balance builder Lunges for balanced strength Lunges work on multiple muscle groups, including legs and core muscles, while improving balance and coordination. Start by standing upright; step forward with one leg into a lunge position while keeping your back straight; ensure both knees form right angles before returning to standing position. Alternate legs after each set of eight repetitions per side.