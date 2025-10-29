New to an anti-inflammatory diet? Start with these foods

Starting an anti-inflammatory diet can be a game-changer for your health. The key is to add foods that fight inflammation and promote overall well-being. For beginners, knowing which foods to start with can be a bit overwhelming. Here's a guide to five easy-to-find foods that can be added to your meals to fight inflammation. These foods are not only healthy but also easy to find at any grocery store.

Tip 1 Berries: A powerhouse of antioxidants Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants called flavonoids. These compounds help reduce inflammation by neutralizing free radicals in the body. Berries are also rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and helps reduce swelling. You can add them to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal for a nutritious boost.

Tip 2 Leafy greens: Nutrient-rich choices Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with vitamins A, C, and K and minerals like calcium and iron. They also contain phytonutrients that help lower inflammation levels in the body. Adding leafy greens to salads or smoothies is an easy way to up your nutrient intake without much effort.

Tip 3 Nuts: Healthy fats for inflammation control Nuts such as almonds and walnuts are excellent sources of healthy fats that help reduce inflammation. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium, both of which are known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Adding a handful of nuts to your daily diet can help you maintain heart health as well as keep inflammation at bay.

Tip 4 Olive oil: A staple with anti-inflammatory properties Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants such as oleocanthal, which has similar effects as ibuprofen in reducing inflammation. Using olive oil as a dressing or cooking medium is a great way to reap its benefits without changing your cooking habits much.