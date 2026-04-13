Have empty candle jars? Here's what to do with them
What's the story
Empty candle jars can be repurposed into useful and decorative items without spending a lot. These versatile containers can be used in a variety of ways to add functionality and style to your home. By reusing these jars, you not only save money but also contribute to sustainable living by reducing waste. Here are five budget-friendly ways to give new life to your empty candle jars.
Tip 1
Create stylish storage containers
Empty candle jars make excellent storage solutions for small items, such as buttons, beads, and office supplies. Simply clean out the residue and remove any labels, and you have a chic container ready to organize your clutter. You can even paint or decorate the outside of the jar to match your home decor. This way, you can keep your space organized while adding a personal touch.
Tip 2
Use as plant holders
Transform your empty candle jars into charming plant holders for small succulents or herbs. Just ensure that the jar has proper drainage by adding small stones at the bottom before planting. These green additions not only beautify your space but also purify the air indoors. This way, you can enjoy nature's beauty while giving a second life to your candle jars.
Tip 3
Make unique candle holders
If you still love candles, why not turn your empty jars into unique candle holders? Just fill them with wax and place a wick in the center. You can customize the scent and color of the candles according to your preference. This way, you get personalized candles that fit perfectly in their own holders.
Tip 4
Design creative light fixtures
Empty candle jars can be converted into creative light fixtures by attaching them to pendant cords or wall brackets. This way, you can create ambient lighting in any room without spending much on new fixtures. Play with different heights and arrangements for an eye-catching display that adds character to your home.
Tip 5
Craft decorative jars for gifting
Repurpose empty candle jars as decorative containers for gifting homemade treats or small treasures. Fill them with cookies, candies, or bath salts, and decorate with ribbons and tags for a personal touch. Not only does this make for thoughtful gifts, but it also gives a new purpose to your old candle jars, making them a cherished part of the gift.