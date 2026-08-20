Tired of hair sticking to your neck? Try these buns
What's the story
Summer evenings call for breezy hairstyles that keep you cool and stylish. Buns are a go-to option, giving you an elegant look without much effort. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, there is a bun for every occasion. Here are five bun hairstyles that are perfect for summer evenings, keeping you comfortable while looking chic.
#1
Classic ballerina bun
The classic ballerina bun is a timeless choice for those who want a sleek and polished look.
Perfect for formal events or professional settings, this hairstyle keeps your hair neatly tucked away.
To achieve this look, gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around the base, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This bun is ideal for medium to long hair lengths.
#2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for casual outings and relaxed settings.
This carefree style gives you an effortless vibe while keeping you cool in the summer heat.
To create this look, pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Let a few strands fall out to frame your face for added charm.
#3
Low chignon
The low chignon is an elegant option for evening events or dinners.
This sophisticated hairstyle sits at the nape of the neck and gives you a refined appearance without much fuss.
To achieve this look, gather your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, twist it loosely around itself, and secure with pins or an elastic band.
#4
Braided bun
A braided bun combines two classic styles into one beautiful look that is perfect for summer evenings.
This hairstyle adds texture and interest, while keeping hair off your neck on warm nights.
Start by braiding sections of your hair before twisting them into a bun at either side or back of your head.
Secure with pins or bands as needed.
#5
Twisted side bun
The twisted side bun adds an element of romance to any outfit, without compromising comfort on hot days and evenings out.
Parting dampened locks slightly off-center, twist each section towards opposite sides, and then pin them together low on either side of the head.
This creates a beautifully intricate design, ideal for any occasion.