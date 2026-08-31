Calisthenics: 5 exercises for functional strength
What's the story
African calisthenics are famous for building functional strength, relying on body weight and natural movements. These exercises are rooted in traditional practices, emphasizing endurance, flexibility, and core stability. They can be done anywhere, making them accessible to anyone looking to enhance their fitness without fancy equipment. Here are five African calisthenics exercises that can help you develop functional strength.
Drive 1
The power of push-ups
Push-ups are a staple in African calisthenics, working on the upper body and core.
They build strength in the chest, shoulders, and triceps, while also engaging the abdominal muscles.
To get the most out of push-ups, maintain a straight line from head to heels and lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground.
This exercise can be modified by changing hand positions or elevating feet for added challenge.
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Squats for lower body strength
Squats are crucial for building lower body strength in African calisthenics.
They work on the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, while improving balance and coordination.
To perform a proper squat, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and lower your hips as if sitting back into an imaginary chair.
Keep your chest up and knees aligned with toes to avoid injury.
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Plank variations for core stability
Plank variations are essential to build core stability in African calisthenics.
These exercises work on the deep core muscles, which are essential for overall body strength and balance.
To perform a plank, start in a push-up position, but rest on your forearms instead of your hands.
Keep your body straight from head to heels, without letting your hips sag or rise too high.
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Lunges enhance balance and coordination
Lunges are an integral part of African calisthenics, as they improve balance and coordination while building leg strength.
They target several muscles, including quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, calves, and even some core muscles when done right.
Step forward with one leg while lowering both hips until the back knee nearly touches the ground before pushing back up through the front heel.
Drive 5
Burpees boost endurance levels
Burpees are a staple in African calisthenics, boosting endurance levels with a full-body workout.
They combine squats, push-ups, and jumps into a single fluid motion, raising heart rates and improving cardiovascular health.
Start standing, drop into a squat, kick your feet back, do a push-up, return to squat, and jump high.
This exercise requires practice for mastery and injury prevention.