What to wear with a cargo skirt

Cargo skirts are becoming a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their practicality and style. With utility pockets and comfy fit, they make for an ideal choice for the season. Be it layering or just adding a touch of flair to your outfit, cargo skirts have got you covered! Here are five ways to wear them this winter, without compromising on comfort or fashion.

Tip 1 Pair with chunky knitwear Chunky knitwear can be the perfect partner for cargo skirts in winter. The thick texture of knits balances the structured look of a cargo skirt, giving you a cozy yet chic look. Opt for oversized sweaters or cardigans in neutral shades to keep the focus on the skirt. This combination works well for casual outings and can be dressed up with accessories like scarves or hats.

Tip 2 Layer with tights or leggings To keep warm, layer your cargo skirt with tights or leggings. This not only provides extra warmth but also adds an element of style to your outfit. Choose tights in solid colors or subtle patterns that complement the skirt's design. Leggings can also be worn under the skirt for added comfort, making it easier to move around while keeping you warm.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Incorporate boots for added warmth Boots are the best footwear option in winter, and they go well with cargo skirts. Be it ankle boots or knee-high ones, they add an element of sophistication and warmth to your look. Opt for boots in leather or suede materials that go with the overall color scheme of your outfit. This combination is perfect for both outdoor activities and indoor events.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Use belts to define waistline Belts can be used to define the waistline when wearing cargo skirts, especially if they have a loose fit. A simple belt can add structure and shape to an otherwise baggy silhouette. Choose belts in contrasting colors or materials like leather or fabric, depending on the skirt's design. This trick not only enhances your figure but also adds an element of detail to your outfit.