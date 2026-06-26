These Spanish villages are truly worth exploring

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Cadaques: A coastal gem

Located on the Costa Brava in Catalonia, Cadaques is famous for its picturesque setting and artistic heritage. This fishing village has whitewashed houses dotting the coastline, with crystal-clear waters lapping at its shores. Salvador Dali was among the many artists who were inspired by Cadaques' beauty; his former residence nearby can be visited today. The village retains its traditional charm, with local shops and cafes lining its streets.