A sleek, low ponytail is an easy yet chic way to style long hair

Timeless hairstyles every long-haired woman should know

By Vinita Jain 09:53 am Jun 15, 202609:53 am

What's the story

Long hair can be styled in so many ways, but if you want to keep it classic and elegant, these five hairstyles are perfect. They are timeless, versatile, and can be worn on any occasion. From simple twists to intricate braids, these styles make sure your long hair looks polished and sophisticated without much effort. Here are five classic hairstyles that never go out of style for long hair.