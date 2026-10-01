Try these knot hairstyles when you're short on time
What's the story
Knot hairstyles have always been a favorite for their simplicity and elegance, making them perfect for quick morning routines. These styles are not just easy to do, but also give you a polished look in no time. Be it for work or an outing, knot hairstyles can be your go-to for a neat appearance without spending too much time. Here are five classic knot hairstyles that can be done quickly, yet look fabulous.
#1
The timeless ballerina bun
The ballerina bun is a classic that never goes out of style. It is perfect for those who want to keep their hair off the face and neck.
To create this look, gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around the base, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This sleek style is ideal for formal occasions or even casual outings.
#2
The elegant chignon
The chignon is another sophisticated option that works well for both professional and social settings.
Start by pulling your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail loosely, and wrap it around itself to form a knot.
Secure with bobby pins or a hair tie, and you're good to go with an elegant hairstyle in minutes.
#3
The casual top knot
For those lazy days when you want to look effortlessly chic, the casual top knot is the perfect pick.
Just pull your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head, twist it loosely, and wrap it around itself to form a bun.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, and you have a stylish, yet relaxed look that's perfect for any occasion.
#4
The double knot pigtails
Double knot pigtails add a fun twist to traditional knots while keeping hair neatly tied back.
Part your hair down the middle and create two low ponytails on either side of your head.
Tie each ponytail into separate knots close to the ends before securing them with elastics or pins.
This playful style works well for casual outings or sporty activities.
#5
The braided knot hybrid
Combining braids with knots gives you the best of both worlds: a bit of texture with an easy-to-do style.
Start by braiding sections of your hair on either side before tying them back into one big knot at the back of your head.
Secure everything in place with bobby pins or elastics as needed for a unique look that's still easy to achieve in no time.