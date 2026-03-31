Add edge to your look with these short hairstyles

Short hairstyles can be a great way to show off your personality and style. They are not just practical, but also versatile enough to suit different face shapes and hair types. Whether you want something edgy or classic, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are five classic short hairstyles that can be customized to suit your unique look and preferences.

#1 The timeless bob cut The bob cut is a timeless hairstyle that works for almost all face shapes. It can be worn in different lengths, from chin-length to shoulder-length, giving you the freedom to choose how much you want to keep. The bob can be styled straight for a sleek look or waved for some texture. Adding bangs can further customize the bob, framing the face beautifully.

#2 Pixie cut with attitude The pixie cut is for those who want a bold statement. This low-maintenance hairstyle highlights facial features and gives an edgy vibe. The pixie cut can be styled with volume on top or kept flat for a more understated look. Adding layers or asymmetry can make it even more dynamic and personalized.

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#3 Classic crew cut for men The crew cut is a classic men's hairstyle that oozes simplicity and sophistication. It is short on the sides and slightly longer on top, allowing for easy styling with minimal product use. This haircut suits various hair types, and it is ideal for those who prefer a clean, polished appearance without much upkeep.

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#4 Shaggy bob for texture lovers The shaggy bob is perfect for those who love texture and movement in their hair. This style features choppy layers that add volume and interest, making it ideal for fine or thin hair types. The shaggy bob can be worn with side-swept bangs, or without them, depending on personal preference.