Try these rolled hairstyles for that classy look

Rolled hairstyles are a timeless choice for any occasion, especially during the winter months when you want to look elegant and sophisticated. These styles can be easily adapted to suit different hair types and lengths, making them a versatile option for anyone looking to add a touch of class to their winter wardrobe. Here are five rolled hairstyles that can elevate your winter look effortlessly.

#1 Classic french roll The classic French roll is a staple of elegant hairstyles. It is perfect for formal occasions. This style involves twisting the hair into a smooth roll at the back of the head. It gives a polished look that goes well with evening gowns or business attire. The French roll is also practical as it keeps hair neatly tucked away. Additionally, it adds height and sophistication.

#2 Vintage Hollywood waves Inspired by the glamour of old Hollywood, vintage waves add a touch of nostalgia and elegance to any outfit. This hairstyle involves creating soft, rolled waves that frame the face beautifully. It's perfect for those who want to channel classic Hollywood glamour during winter parties or special events. Pairing vintage waves with some accessories can elevate the overall look even more.

Advertisement

#3 Chignon bun with twist A chignon bun with a twist is an elegant take on the traditional chignon. This hairstyle involves twisting sections of hair before pinning them into a low bun at the nape of the neck. It's an ideal choice for those who want a refined yet modern look that works well for both casual and formal occasions.

Advertisement

#4 Rolled updo with braids Combining braids with rolled updo gives you a unique and stylish option for winter events. This hairstyle has braided sections rolled up into an intricate design on top or at the sides of the head. It gives you volume and texture, while keeping things classy and sophisticated.