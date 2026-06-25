5 plant-based foods that help strengthen immunity
What's the story
Monsoon brings a welcome respite from the heat, but it also brings a host of health problems. To stay healthy during this season, you can include colorful plant-based foods in your diet. These foods not only brighten up your plate but also boost your immunity with their rich nutrients. Here are five such foods that can help you stay fit and healthy during the monsoon.
Turmeric
Vibrant turmeric for immunity
Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which are essential for boosting immunity. The bright yellow spice has curcumin, which helps fight inflammation and supports the immune system. Adding turmeric to your meals can help reduce the risk of infections during the monsoon season.
Beetroot
Nutrient-rich beetroot benefits
Beetroot is another colorful food that is loaded with essential nutrients like vitamin C, iron, and antioxidants. These nutrients are important for strengthening the immune system, and improving blood circulation. The deep red color of beetroot indicates its high antioxidant content, which helps protect cells from damage.
Bell peppers
Immune-boosting bell peppers
Bell peppers are available in different colors, like red, yellow, and green, and are packed with vitamin C. This vitamin is essential for boosting immunity by stimulating the production of white blood cells. The colorful vegetables also provide fiber and antioxidants, which promote digestive health and overall well-being.
Ginger
Healing properties of ginger
Ginger is a staple in most kitchens during monsoon, thanks to its warming properties. It helps in digestion and also fights off common cold symptoms with its anti-inflammatory compounds. Ginger tea, or adding fresh ginger to soups, can keep you warm and help you fight off seasonal illnesses.
Blueberries
Antioxidant-rich blueberries
Blueberries are tiny powerhouses of antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body. They are also rich in vitamins C and K, which are essential for immune function. Adding blueberries to your diet can help keep you healthy during monsoon by protecting cells from free radicals.