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5 plant-based foods that help strengthen immunity

By Simran Jeet 05:31 pm Jun 25, 202605:31 pm

What's the story

Monsoon brings a welcome respite from the heat, but it also brings a host of health problems. To stay healthy during this season, you can include colorful plant-based foods in your diet. These foods not only brighten up your plate but also boost your immunity with their rich nutrients. Here are five such foods that can help you stay fit and healthy during the monsoon.