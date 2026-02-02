5 cord-knit skirts perfect for winter layering

Cord-knit skirts are the perfect winter layering option, giving you warmth and style. These skirts, made from the textured corduroy fabric, are versatile and can be worn for both casual and formal occasions. They give you the perfect combination of comfort and fashion, making them a must-have in your winter wardrobe. Here are five cord-knit skirts that can amp up your winter layering game.

#1 Classic A-line cord-knit skirt The classic A-line cord-knit skirt is a timeless piece that flatters all body types. Its fitted waist and flared hem create an elegant silhouette, perfect for pairing with both boots and sneakers. Made from soft corduroy, this skirt offers warmth without compromising on style. Pair it with a turtleneck sweater for a chic winter look.

#2 High-waisted cord-knit skirt A high-waisted cord-knit skirt is perfect for those who love to accentuate their waistline. The design goes well with cropped tops or tucked-in blouses, giving a polished appearance. The high waist also allows for layering with thicker fabrics underneath, making it ideal for colder days.

Advertisement

#3 Pleated cord-knit skirt The pleated cord-knit skirt adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The pleats not only add movement but also texture to the skirt, making it visually appealing. This style goes well with both casual tees and formal blouses, making it versatile enough to be worn on different occasions.

Advertisement

#4 Midi-length cord-knit skirt Midi-length cord-knit skirts are perfect for those who want a little more coverage in winter. They hit below the knee, providing extra warmth while still looking stylish. These skirts can be paired with knee-high boots or ankle booties for an added flair.