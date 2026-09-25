Never tried radicchio? Try these 5 tasty dishes

Radicchio risotto is an innovative take on the classic Italian dish. The bitterness of radicchio balances the creamy texture of the risotto, making it a delightful combination.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, add Arborio rice, and gradually incorporate vegetable broth.

Once the rice is al dente, stir in chopped radicchio and Parmesan cheese for a rich, flavorful meal.