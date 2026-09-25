Never tried radicchio? Try these 5 tasty dishes
What's the story
Radicchio, with its vibrant color and slightly bitter taste, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish. This leafy vegetable is not just limited to salads; it can be used in a variety of recipes to add depth and flavor. Here are five unexpected ways to use radicchio in your cooking, each offering a unique twist on traditional dishes.
Tip 1
Radicchio risotto delight
Radicchio risotto is an innovative take on the classic Italian dish. The bitterness of radicchio balances the creamy texture of the risotto, making it a delightful combination.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, add Arborio rice, and gradually incorporate vegetable broth.
Once the rice is al dente, stir in chopped radicchio and Parmesan cheese for a rich, flavorful meal.
Tip 2
Grilled radicchio wedges
Grilling radicchio brings out its natural sweetness and mellows its bitterness.
Cut the radicchio into wedges, brush with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
Grill each side until charred marks appear.
These wedges make an excellent side dish or can be added to sandwiches for an extra layer of flavor.
Tip 3
Radicchio pesto pasta twist
Radicchio pesto pasta adds a colorful twist to your usual pesto dishes.
Blend fresh radicchio leaves with basil, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth.
Toss this vibrant pesto with cooked pasta for a quick, yet satisfying meal that bursts with flavor.
Tip 4
Stuffed radicchio leaves
Stuffed radicchio leaves make for an elegant appetizer or side dish option.
Fill each leaf with a mixture of quinoa or rice, mixed with vegetables like bell peppers or zucchini, along with herbs such as thyme or rosemary.
Bake until tender for a deliciously healthy treat.
Tip 5
Radicchio slaw for crunch
Radicchio slaw adds crunchiness and zestiness to any meal without overpowering other flavors on the plate.
Shred fresh radicchio finely along with carrots, cabbage, and other crunchy vegetables you like.
Toss them all together with a simple vinaigrette dressing made from vinegar, mustard, honey, and olive oil.
This way, you get a refreshing slaw, perfect for topping tacos, burgers, and sandwiches alike.