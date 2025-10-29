5 creative ways to upcycle toilet paper rolls

Toilet paper rolls are one of the most underrated household items. Instead of tossing them out, you can easily upcycle them into useful and creative items. Not only does this practice help reduce waste, but it also encourages creativity and resourcefulness. Here are five innovative ways to transform empty toilet paper rolls into functional products that can add value to your home.

Tip 1 Create custom gift wrap tubes Empty toilet paper rolls can be used as eco-friendly gift wrap tubes. Simply cover one end of the roll with decorative paper or fabric, and you have a unique container for small gifts or treats. This method not only saves money on packaging materials but also adds a personal touch to your presents. Plus, it keeps the wrapping paper from getting crumpled.

Tip 2 Design unique desk organizers Transforming toilet paper rolls into desk organizers is an easy way to declutter your workspace. By grouping several rolls together in a container or attaching them to a cardboard base, you can create compartments for holding pens, pencils, and other stationery items. This DIY project is both cost-effective and customizable, letting you design an organizer that fits your specific needs.

Tip 3 Craft decorative wall art Toilet paper rolls can also be turned into beautiful wall art pieces. By cutting the rolls into different shapes and sizes, you can create intricate designs that can be painted or decorated further. These artworks make for an affordable alternative to store-bought decor and allow for endless creative possibilities.

Tip 4 Build bird feeders You can also turn empty toilet paper rolls into simple bird feeders. Spread peanut butter on the outside of the roll and roll it in birdseed. Hang it from a tree branch using string or twine, and you have a homemade feeder that attracts local birds while giving them a source of food during colder months.