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Horned melon: 5 refreshing recipes to try

By Simran Jeet 11:46 am Jun 25, 202611:46 am

What's the story

The African horned cucumber, or kiwano, is a unique fruit with a spiky exterior and bright green interior. While it is often eaten raw, this exotic fruit can be used in a number of creative ways in the kitchen. Its sweet and tangy flavor makes it a versatile ingredient for both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five innovative ways to use this intriguing fruit.