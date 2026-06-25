Horned melon: 5 refreshing recipes to try
What's the story
The African horned cucumber, or kiwano, is a unique fruit with a spiky exterior and bright green interior. While it is often eaten raw, this exotic fruit can be used in a number of creative ways in the kitchen. Its sweet and tangy flavor makes it a versatile ingredient for both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five innovative ways to use this intriguing fruit.
Smoothie twist
Refreshing kiwano smoothie
Blend the pulp of one kiwano with a banana, some spinach leaves, and a cup of coconut water for a refreshing smoothie. The kiwano adds a tropical twist to the drink while giving you vitamin C and antioxidants. This smoothie is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up.
Salsa twist
Kiwano salsa delight
Dice the pulp of two kiwanos and mix with diced tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeno peppers for a zesty salsa. This colorful salsa can be served as a topping on tacos or as a dip with tortilla chips. The tangy flavor of the kiwano complements the other ingredients perfectly.
Sorbet twist
Exotic kiwano sorbet
Puree the pulp of four kiwanos with sugar syrup until smooth. Freeze this mixture in an ice cream maker to create an exotic sorbet. Serve it chilled as a refreshing dessert on hot days. The natural sweetness of the kiwano makes it an ideal base for this frozen treat.
Dressing twist
Savory kiwano salad dressing
Whisk together two tablespoons of kiwano pulp with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper to create an unusual salad dressing. Drizzle it over mixed greens or cucumber slices for an added flavor dimension. This dressing gives salads an unexpected burst of citrusy notes.
Jam twist
Creative kiwano jam spread
Cook down six cups of peeled kiwanos with sugar until thickened into a jam-like consistency. Stir in lemon juice before storing in jars. Use this jam spread on toast or pastries. It gives breakfast dishes a unique twist with its sweet-tart profile, without any added preservatives.